FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 64.6 Downtown in Fort Smith announced Tuesday it is partnering with Crystal Bridges Mobile Art Lab and artist Leah Grant to hold a free creative writing workshop for teens and adults.

The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 11 at 1100 Garrison Ave. from 6-8 p.m. According to a news release, guests will “explore the process of writing a letter to a friend.”

In addition to creative writing, guests will be guided through the process of hand foiling their letters and be able to take home their own artist letter.

64.6 says community participant letters will have also the opportunity to be featured as part of the series of large-scale public artworks created by Grant.

For more information on the program and to register, click here.