67-year-old man killed after 2-car crash in Delaware County

GROVE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Delaware County man died after being ejected from his vehicle in a two-car crash on Oklahoma State Highway 125 near Grove on Saturday, September 5, according to a fatal accident report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Rickey Maxson, 67, of Monkey Island, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead due to “massive injuries” at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.

According to the report, Maxson was driving a 1947 Jeep when it was involved in a collision with a 2017 Porsche driven by David Kircher, 66, of Edmond, Oklahoma at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Maxson was ejected approximately 20 feet from the vehicle. The report states Maxson was not wearing a seatbelt, and the vehicle was not equipped with an airbag.

Kircher was not injured in the accident.

Neither vehicle was carrying passengers at the time.

The report lists the “cause of collision” as under investigation.

The roadway was reportedly dry and the weather clear at the time of the accident.

The accident is being investigated by troopers with Oklahoma State Highway Patrol.