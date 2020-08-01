67th Annual War Eagle Fair postponed to 2021

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Board Members for the War Eagle Craft Fair have postponed the 67th annual fair due to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases.

The released the following statement:

War Eagle, Arkansas — Saturday, August 1, 2020 — After much thoughtful consideration, the Board Members and staff of the War Eagle Fair have made the tough decision to postpone the 67th annual event that was scheduled to take place October 15-18, 2020 to October 14-17, 2021.

Founded in 1954, the War Eagle Fair began as a way for Ozark artisans to display and market their wares. Each year thousands of visitors descend on the War Eagle Valley to take in the sites and sounds offered by over 200 artisans. With the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in the Northwest Arkansas area and the uncertainty that our society continues to face, it would be irresponsible on many levels to continue on with event as planned. We must make a valiant effort to encourage social distancing, limiting crowds, proper wearing of face masks and good hygiene in order to continue combating this global pandemic.

We do not make this decision lightly as we fully understand the economic impact that will be made to vendors, organizers, Benton County and the State of Arkansas. Starting September 1st, we will be featuring all registered vendors on our Facebook page and Instagram account, please support them. The impact of this pandemic on these artisans, whose livelihood is displaying handmade products at shows like ours across the country, has been tremendous. Please make plans to join us in 2021 for the 67th War Eagle Fair to be held October 14-17, 2021.

Please visit our website at www.wareaglefair.com for more information or follow us on social media. If you have questions regarding other scheduled events in the area, please reach out to them individually.

Katie Templin