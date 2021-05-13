6A state baseball tournament kicks off at Hunts Park in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools welcomed the community to Hunts Park for the 2021 6A state baseball tournament.

The district is hosting the tournament through this weekend.

Michael Beaumont with Fort Smith Public Schools says it’s a great opportunity for athletes and the community to come out and support a good cause.

“It’s great for the community. Whether our fans buy a tank of gas, stay at a hotel room, buy some extra meals, everybody benefits and we get a little hometown advantage here,” Beaumont said.

The tournament will go through the next two days.

Beaumont says Fort Smith schools will be hosting the volleyball state championship at its new arenas.