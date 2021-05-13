6A state baseball tournament kicks off at Hunts Park in Fort Smith

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools welcomed the community to Hunts Park for the 2021 6A state baseball tournament.

The district is hosting the tournament through this weekend.

Michael Beaumont with Fort Smith Public Schools says it’s a great opportunity for athletes and the community to come out and support a good cause.

“It’s great for the community. Whether our fans buy a tank of gas, stay at a hotel room, buy some extra meals, everybody benefits and we get a little hometown advantage here,” Beaumont said.

The tournament will go through the next two days.

Beaumont says Fort Smith schools will be hosting the volleyball state championship at its new arenas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers