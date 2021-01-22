$7.1 million approved for rental assistance in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWAKFTA) – $7.1 million will now go to help people in Washington County needing rental assistance. This comes after the Washington County Quorum Court announced these funds in Thursday night’s meeting.

For one Fayetteville resident, Bobbie Boyd, this rental assistance will be coming just in time.

“I thought that something would be different by now I still don’t have unemployment, no rental assistance, and everything’s ran out now and I’m back to square one.”

It is a struggle many others have also dealt with throughout the pandemic. So much so, Washington County Judge, Joseph Wood, said the county applied for $7.1 million for emergency rental assistance from the recent federal Covid relief legislation. The application was granted.

“I think it’s a tremendous win obviously for Washington County but definitely a need across the country.”

Judge Wood said the county will partner with the Fayetteville Housing Authority and Hark- a non-profit that provides rental assistance to people in our area.

Applications for rental assistance will be available over the next week or two weeks for people to apply through Hark and Fayetteville Housing Authority.