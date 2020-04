FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — National medical figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci have said the U.S. could reach its peak for positive COVID-19 cases in the next couple weeks, with Arkansas' medical community targeting April 29 at this point. People shouldn't think of that as a sign things will open back up soon, a local physician said.

Dr. Gary Berner, the chief medical officer at Community Clinic, said his best guess is the middle of June for when things may culminate in a "new normal". Even that guess might change depending on new statistics, he said.