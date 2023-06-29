SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 7 Brew recently opened its second stand in Springdale, Arkansas on 1360 E Robinson Ave and celebrated 100 locations nationwide.

According to the press release, 7 Brew Coffee kicked off the celebration by giving out 100 free drinks to the first 100 customers in line at every open location.

“We couldn’t be happier to be celebrating 100 locations here at home in Northwest Arkansas,” said Kaleb Hester, local regional manager. “Our customers here have been with us since the beginning, and we are grateful for the friendships we’ve created with them in the drive-thru.”

The press release also states about 7 Brew’s official partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals with a donation of $20,000, bringing the donation total of $30,000 to $50,000. “We are grateful for 7 Brew’s support of Arkansas Children’s as a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital partner,” said Taylor Speegle, executive director of philanthropy for Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Gifts like this helps advance the mission of championing children by making them better today and healthier tomorrow.”

As per the press release, on July 8, 7 Brew will host Swag Day from 5.30 a.m. to 11 p.m. CT at the new location. At Swag Day, 7 Brew invites local city residents to drive thru and receive a free T-shirt with the purchase of a large drink.