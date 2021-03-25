7-Eleven opens taco drive-thru at new store

7-Eleven, Inc. unveils its first-ever Laredo Taco Company drive-thru restaurant, located at Park Lane and Abrams Road in Dallas. The drive-thru restaurant, with indoor seating as well, shares space with the newest 7-Eleven Evolution Store – the third such store in Dallas and the sixth in the country.

IRVING, Tex.– Taco and a slurpee? 7-Eleven is opening a drive-thru restaurant at one of its Dallas locations.

The chain teamed up with the Laredo Taco Company for the project. It will be at one of the 7-Eleven Evolution stores.

The drive-thru will have indoor seating and shares space with the chain’s newest 7-Eleven Evolution store.

“This is delicious news for customers of both 7‑Eleven and Laredo Taco Company,” said Chris Tanco, 7–Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer in a press release.

There are three 7-Eleven Evolution stores in Texas and 6 in the country. The stores are an experiential testing ground where customers can try and buy the retailer’s latest innovations.

