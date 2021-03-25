7-Eleven opens taco drive-thru at new store

7-Eleven, Inc. unveils its first-ever Laredo Taco Company drive-thru restaurant, located at Park Lane and Abrams Road in Dallas. The drive-thru restaurant, with indoor seating as well, shares space with the newest 7-Eleven Evolution Store – the third such store in Dallas and the sixth in the country.

The chain teamed up with the Laredo Taco Company for the project.

“This is delicious news for customers of both 7‑Eleven and Laredo Taco Company,” said Chris Tanco, 7–Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer in a press release.

There are three 7-Eleven Evolution stores in Texas and 6 in the country. The stores are an experiential testing ground where customers can try and buy the retailer’s latest innovations.