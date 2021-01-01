7 injured in shooting at Fort Smith nightclub, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Seven people were shot at a nightclub in Fort Smith early on New Year’s Day, according to Fort Smith Police Department spokesperson Aric Mitchell on Friday.

According to Mitchell, at approximately 4:08 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired from The Wave nigthclub the 3200 block of Towson Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered seven gunshot victims with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injures.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing, Mitchell said.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers