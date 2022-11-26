BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A Bentonville man died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle on the northwest side of town, according to the Bentonville Police Department.

Cpl. Adam McInnis said it happened around 6:40 p.m. in the area of Northwest 12th Street and North Walton Boulevard.

He said officers were called to the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. When officers arrived, he said they found a 71-year-old man from Bentonville with serious injuries.

The Bentonville Fire Department and ambulance services took him to a local hospital where he died.

The driver of the vehicle was unharmed.

Cpl. McInnis said this is an active investigation and there is no additional information at this time.