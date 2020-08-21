73% of housing units have been accounted for by 2020 Census

This Sunday, April 5, 2020, letter shows a Census form mailed to a resident. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — As of Friday, August 21, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that more than 73% of housing units have been counted. Nearly 10% was counted by census takers and a bit more than 64% of housing units responded online, by phone or mail.

In Arkansas, 58.6% of housing units self-responded. Minnesota has the highest rate for self-response at 73.3% and the lowest is Alaska with 51%. Puerto Rico has a 31% self-response rate.

There is a “non-response followup” that involves census takers visiting households that have not responded. This is the final stage of data collection for everyone who lives in the United States.

Remember, the census is done once every 10 years.

It’s not too late to be counted for the 2020 Census. Here’s how:

  • Online 2020census.gov
  • By phone, 844-330-2020
  • Mailing back the paper questionnaire

The census is in 13 languages.

