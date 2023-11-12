FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 75 Arkansas schools will be receiving thousands of dollars to create what are called “calming rooms”, according to a press release from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Calming rooms are quiet spaces in schools that give students a quiet place to reflect and refocus before returning to the classroom.

They provide things such as soft lighting, tranquil colors, comfortable furniture, positive and inspirational messages, journals, coloring books, and other sensory objects.

Here are just a few of the schools that will receive funding for calming rooms:

Founders Classical Academy in Bentonville

Eureka Springs High School

Butterfield Trail Middle School in Van Buren

Ozark Middle School

Lamar High School

Oark High School

Paris Middle School

Huntsville Middle School

Waldron High School

Trinity Catholic School in Fort Smith

Ramay Junior High School

“Arkansas Blue Cross did not receive applications from schools in all 75 counties as initially hoped,” said Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield President and CEO Curtis Barnett, “but we still wanted to fund 75 rooms, so we looked closely at the applications and were able to select additional schools in a few counties.”