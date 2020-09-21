750 total active cases of COVID-19 at Arkansas public schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale schools have the highest amount of active coronavirus cases in the state.
The Department of Health reports it has 42.
The full breakdown of active cases in Northwest Arkansas:
- Fort Smith – 25
- Rogers – 15
- Fayetteville -10
- Bentonville – 6
- Van Buren – 6
- Huntsville – 5
There are now almost 750 active cases of the virus at Arkansas public schools.
A full breakdown is available on the ADH website.
Only institutions with five or more active cases are in this report.