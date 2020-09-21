750 total active cases of COVID-19 at Arkansas public schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale schools have the highest amount of active coronavirus cases in the state.

The Department of Health reports it has 42.

The full breakdown of active cases in Northwest Arkansas:

Fort Smith – 25

Rogers – 15

Fayetteville -10

Bentonville – 6

Van Buren – 6

Huntsville – 5

There are now almost 750 active cases of the virus at Arkansas public schools.

A full breakdown is available on the ADH website.

Only institutions with five or more active cases are in this report.