750 total active cases of COVID-19 at Arkansas public schools

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale schools have the highest amount of active coronavirus cases in the state.

The Department of Health reports it has 42.

The full breakdown of active cases in Northwest Arkansas:

  • Fort Smith – 25
  • Rogers – 15
  • Fayetteville -10
  • Bentonville – 6
  • Van Buren – 6
  • Huntsville – 5

There are now almost 750 active cases of the virus at Arkansas public schools.

A full breakdown is available on the ADH website.

Only institutions with five or more active cases are in this report.

