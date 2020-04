SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 76th Annual Rodeo of the Ozarks and Parade has been postponed.

The rodeo rescheduled from June to the last week of July.

Cowboys and cowgirls from around the world will come together in parsons stadium at 7:30 p.m. each night.

The rodeo parade will trek through downtown Springdale Saturday, August 1.

Tickets go on sale June 22.