79% of parents say they take Halloween candy from their kids

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON – 79% of parents indicate they have taken candy from their children after a night of trick-or-treating, according to a recent poll conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of the National Confectioners Association.

Swiping a few pieces of candy isn’t the only way parents ensure they have some special treats for themselves during the Halloween season: the same poll found 31% of all adults have plans to “stash” some of their favorite candy away for themselves.

Additional Info :

  • NCA recently released data that shows Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up this year. For the latest four weeks ending September 6 versus the same period in 2019, total Halloween chocolate & candy sales are up 13% – growth that is driven by Halloween chocolate, which is up 25.3%.
  • 80% of people believe that they will find creative and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season this year. This is up from just 63% two months earlier in July. (NCA, Morning Consult)
  • 65% of people say they will trick-or-treat this year, whether handing out the candy or going out with their children.
  • 74% of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween 2020 is more important than ever. (The Harris Poll)
  • 80% of the general public and 90% of millennial moms and young parents say they can’t imagine Halloween without chocolate and candy, and that trick-or-treating is irreplaceable. (The Harris Poll)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers