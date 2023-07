FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 7Hills Homeless Shelter in Fayetteville announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that it is offering a cooling station.

The cooling station is located at 1832 South School Avenue in Fayetteville and is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the post.

7Hills will be providing air conditioning, exterior shade with cool water misters, water bottles, and cooling rags during the extreme heat.