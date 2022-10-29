SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Temperatures are dropping here in Northwest Arkansas and not everyone has a warm home to return to every night.

7Hills Homeless Center is bringing awareness early before the cold nights by hosting a campout.

Mike Williams the CEO of 7hills says the campout started last night and carried over to today when numerous people signed up to put themselves in somebody else’s shoes.

“Walk a mile in their shoes and understand better what it means to be homeless that it’s more than just poor choices,” Williams said.

Williams says homeless people fight for life and death every day, wondering where their next meal will come from.

“It’s a very difficult circumstance that no one chooses to be in and they found themselves there and they’re fighting it out,” Williams said.

A volunteer at the 7hills Homeless Center, Preston Gardner says volunteering brought more awareness to the misconceptions about homelessness.

“They’ve kind of helped change my heart and change the heart of others of how they look at the homelessness population,” Gardner said.

Gardner says everyone should ask themselves the question: could they go without their basic human needs?

“Put yourself in their shoes like what wouldn’t you just want to be able to just have your basic necessities,” Gardner said.

Williams says if you would like to donate any blankets, coats, shoes, or any monetary donations you can donate in person or at the link below.