FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With seven days until the Thanksgiving holiday, 7hills Homeless Center’s food pantry is dealing with an uptick in people looking for help.

“The holidays. It is particularly stressful for families,” said Bonnie Faitak, the assistant director of community programs at the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences.

One of their focuses is helping provide resources and educate the community about food insecurity.

“We all have wants and needs for what we’re hoping to be able to provide for our families, especially during the holiday season,” said Faitak.

She says inflation is adding to holiday stress.

“Inflation has put more pressure on people as well, putting more pressure on pantries,” said Faitak.

“We have seen an uptick in that, and that’ll continue throughout the holiday season,” said Daniel King, a case manager at the 7hills Homeless Center.

He says he’s seen more people come in having to choose between bills or groceries, but just this year, they’ve seen an increase in people coming for the pantry.

“On an average month, I would say we typically surge between like 60 to 100 house bags,” said King.

But for the holiday, he says he expects it to be more. So far, the pantry received donations of corn, beans, rice, frozen turkeys, and cranberry sauces, but because of the uptick in people and the holiday, this is when it depends even more on donations.

“Different organizations will do food drives for us and whatnot,” said King.

That’s why Faitak says she encourages families to show some Thanksgiving spirit.

“Just encourage everyone to be generous during this time of year if they can,” said Faitak.

You can find out more ways to donate to local food pantries and where to volunteer, here.