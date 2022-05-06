FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville established a disaster relief fund to help anyone impacted by the floods needing food, clothing, shelter, and case management.

According to a news release from 7hills, case managers are available to help people understand what resources are available to them and get in contact with service providers.

7hills says the most urgent need is funding to support rehousing efforts. 7hills and its partners will use funds to make sure those displaced from their homes have temporary shelter and basic needs supplies while flood damage to their rental units is being repaired.

For those that are not able to go back to their homes, 7hills says it will assist in helping them find permanent housing.

“We will be here for the long haul, just like we are every day for our neighbors experiencing homelessness,” said Williams.

Those wanting to support the disaster relief fund can go to 7hills’ Facebook page and website to make a donation.