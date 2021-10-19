7hills Homeless Center winding down COVID-19 shelter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville is slowing down its pandemic shelter for the displaced.

7hills opened its Safe Camp as a COVID-19 sanctuary back in August 2020 providing basic services such as running water, restrooms, showers, and sanitation stations.

CEO Mike Williams said the center was successful in its purpose, and started moving people out of the camp and into housing in February 2021.

“Over the course of time since it was opened in August 2020, we had over 70 people move in and out through here, through Safe Camp,” Williams said. “Many of those went on to find either temporary transitional housing or permanent housing solutions either with us or through partners like New Beginnings.”

The center doesn’t have a long-term plan to re-open the Safe Camp but Williams said it’s planning a clean-up October 29-30.