7th annual NWA Tech Summit offers first ever virtual experience

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce announced the 7th Annual NWA Technology Summit will be offered as a virtual experience for the first time in its history.

The decision to go virtual is based on the Chamber’s goal to provide attendees access to thought leaders across the tech sphere while ensuring safety.

“We are all technologists now,” says the Summit’s Executive Director, Ashley Wardlow. “In both our personal and professional lives, we rely on technology to connect with one another and to make sense of a rapidly changing world. Going virtual empowers us to welcome a wider audience than ever before, while highlighting the exceptional quality of life unique to Northwest Arkansas.”

Attendees of the 2020 Summit can expect to hear from the following presenters:

Scott Spradley, Chief Technology Officer, Tyson Foods

Shelley Simpson, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, J.B. Hunt

Meng Chee, EVP & Chief Product Officer, Walmart

Nuala O’Connor, SVP & Chief Counsel, Digital Citizenship, Walmart

Sravana Karnati, SVP Technology, Walmart

Yazdi Bagli, SVP Global Business Services, Walmart

In addition to virtually delivered programming, attendees who purchase a Virtual+ ticket may add three à la carte small-group outdoor experiences, created for in-person attendees to experience the distinct quality of place amenities that make NWA a top performing region nationally in terms of talent and industry attraction.

The 2020 Northwest Arkansas Technology Summit is October 18 – 21, 2020. Tickets can be purchased on the Chamber website at www.greaterbentonville.com. For more information, visit the Chamber’s events page at www.greaterbentonville.com, or contact the Chamber office at +1 (479) 283-2841.