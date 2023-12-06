MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The one unnamed Memphis Police officer fired in the Tye Nichols case has now been identified.

Documents show Adrian Blakes’ body camera showed other officers kicking Nichols when he was on the ground. However, he did not intervene or report what he saw.

During an interview, Blakes reportedly denied seeing the beating.

He started on the force in 2019. Records show that he was terminated in February of 2023.

Nichols, 29, died Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop by Memphis Police that ended with him being severely injured in a hospital.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.