7th Washington County resident dies of COVID-19

News

A 63-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died Monday, May 25, afternoon at a local hospital.

by: Megan Wilson,

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Roger Morris, Washington County Coroner confirmed a 7th Washington County resident died from COVID-19.

 A 63-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died Monday, May 25, afternoon at a local hospital.

Morris is not releasing the identify of the man at this time.

Earlier in the month, a 69-year-old woman of Marshallese descent died May 11. The fifth was an 86-year-old white woman with a pre-existing illness who died May 8 in a local hospital.

The fourth death was a 94 -year-old man and a WWII vet, who was taken to the hospital on April 28 where he died.

Morris confirmed 3 people who died of COVID-19 were living at Fayetteville Brookstone Assisted Living Community before being transferred to a local hospital.

An 88-year-old woman died April 25, a 49-year-old man died April 21 and a 59-year-old woman April 22.

Two Oklahoma residents also died from COVID-19 at Washington County medical facilities.

For complete coverage on coronavirus in Arkansas go to nwahomepage.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers