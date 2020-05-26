7th Washington County resident dies of COVID-19

A 63-year-old Marshallese man from Springdale died Monday, May 25, afternoon at a local hospital.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Roger Morris, Washington County Coroner confirmed a 7th Washington County resident died from COVID-19.

Morris is not releasing the identify of the man at this time.

Earlier in the month, a 69-year-old woman of Marshallese descent died May 11. The fifth was an 86-year-old white woman with a pre-existing illness who died May 8 in a local hospital.

The fourth death was a 94 -year-old man and a WWII vet, who was taken to the hospital on April 28 where he died.

Morris confirmed 3 people who died of COVID-19 were living at Fayetteville Brookstone Assisted Living Community before being transferred to a local hospital.

An 88-year-old woman died April 25, a 49-year-old man died April 21 and a 59-year-old woman April 22.

Two Oklahoma residents also died from COVID-19 at Washington County medical facilities.

