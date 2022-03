BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – According to a Facebook post by the Bella Vista Police, a puppy is safe and receiving care after they found it in a port-a-potty at Lake Ann Dam in Bella Vista today.

Bella Vista Police and Animal Control believe the puppy is about 8 weeks old and severely malnourished.

Whoever left it, also left a bag of food that the puppy could not access.

If you have any information about the puppy and who may have left it, please call 479-855-3771.