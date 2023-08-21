ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Nonprofits across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have been awarded $5,000 from a Cox Communications investment program.

More than $80,000 was awarded to 16 Arkansas nonprofits through an employee-funded Cox Charities Community Investment Program. According to a news release more than 40 applications were received.

Local Cox employees picked the following nonprofits for the $5,000 award:

  • Ability Tree Arkansas based in Siloam Springs for family support and youth development
  • Antioch for Youth and Family based in Fort Smith for Arkansas hunger relief for seniors
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters NWA based in Fayetteville for Beyond School Walls
  • Boys and Girls Clubs of the Diamond Hills based in Alma for playground area fencing
  • Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton County for a mountain bike workshop
  • Eureka Springs School of the Arts based in Eureka Springs Fine Arts and Craft Workshops for Veterans
  • Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club based in Fort Smith for STEAM Program at Stephens Unit
  • Hope Cancer Resources based in Springdale for Financial Assistance for cancer patients
  • Jack Williams Veteran Resources Center based in Harrison for veteran resource assistance
  • Northwest Arkansas Childrens Shelter based in Bentonville for Trauma Centers Education
  • Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter based in Bentonville for safe shelter
  • NWA Center for Sexual Assault based in Springdale for program support
  • Ozark Literacy Council based in Fayetteville for adult literacy education
  • Rogers Public Education Foundation based in Rogers supporting teachers
  • Ronald McDonald House Charities based in Springdale for Family Hospitality Program
  • Sheep Dog Assistance Program based in Rogers for Warrior PATHH Assistance for PTSD

The Cox Charities Innovation in Education Program will begin accepting applications on Sept 1 for educators. The $2,500 grants totaling $30,000 will fund classroom programs and innovative curriculum.