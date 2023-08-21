ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Nonprofits across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have been awarded $5,000 from a Cox Communications investment program.
More than $80,000 was awarded to 16 Arkansas nonprofits through an employee-funded Cox Charities Community Investment Program. According to a news release more than 40 applications were received.
Local Cox employees picked the following nonprofits for the $5,000 award:
- Ability Tree Arkansas based in Siloam Springs for family support and youth development
- Antioch for Youth and Family based in Fort Smith for Arkansas hunger relief for seniors
- Big Brothers Big Sisters NWA based in Fayetteville for Beyond School Walls
- Boys and Girls Clubs of the Diamond Hills based in Alma for playground area fencing
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton County for a mountain bike workshop
- Eureka Springs School of the Arts based in Eureka Springs Fine Arts and Craft Workshops for Veterans
- Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club based in Fort Smith for STEAM Program at Stephens Unit
- Hope Cancer Resources based in Springdale for Financial Assistance for cancer patients
- Jack Williams Veteran Resources Center based in Harrison for veteran resource assistance
- Northwest Arkansas Childrens Shelter based in Bentonville for Trauma Centers Education
- Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter based in Bentonville for safe shelter
- NWA Center for Sexual Assault based in Springdale for program support
- Ozark Literacy Council based in Fayetteville for adult literacy education
- Rogers Public Education Foundation based in Rogers supporting teachers
- Ronald McDonald House Charities based in Springdale for Family Hospitality Program
- Sheep Dog Assistance Program based in Rogers for Warrior PATHH Assistance for PTSD
The Cox Charities Innovation in Education Program will begin accepting applications on Sept 1 for educators. The $2,500 grants totaling $30,000 will fund classroom programs and innovative curriculum.