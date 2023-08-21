ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Nonprofits across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley have been awarded $5,000 from a Cox Communications investment program.

More than $80,000 was awarded to 16 Arkansas nonprofits through an employee-funded Cox Charities Community Investment Program. According to a news release more than 40 applications were received.

Local Cox employees picked the following nonprofits for the $5,000 award:

Ability Tree Arkansas based in Siloam Springs for family support and youth development

Antioch for Youth and Family based in Fort Smith for Arkansas hunger relief for seniors

Big Brothers Big Sisters NWA based in Fayetteville for Beyond School Walls

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Diamond Hills based in Alma for playground area fencing

Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton County for a mountain bike workshop

Eureka Springs School of the Arts based in Eureka Springs Fine Arts and Craft Workshops for Veterans

Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club based in Fort Smith for STEAM Program at Stephens Unit

Hope Cancer Resources based in Springdale for Financial Assistance for cancer patients

Jack Williams Veteran Resources Center based in Harrison for veteran resource assistance

Northwest Arkansas Childrens Shelter based in Bentonville for Trauma Centers Education

Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter based in Bentonville for safe shelter

NWA Center for Sexual Assault based in Springdale for program support

Ozark Literacy Council based in Fayetteville for adult literacy education

Rogers Public Education Foundation based in Rogers supporting teachers

Ronald McDonald House Charities based in Springdale for Family Hospitality Program

Sheep Dog Assistance Program based in Rogers for Warrior PATHH Assistance for PTSD

The Cox Charities Innovation in Education Program will begin accepting applications on Sept 1 for educators. The $2,500 grants totaling $30,000 will fund classroom programs and innovative curriculum.