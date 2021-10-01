8th Street Market in Bentonville now offers alcoholic drinks to-go

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 8th Street Market in Bentonville is changing the way it entertains people outdoors.

Guests can now take their drinks to-go as long as they stay within the new outdoor entertainment district boundaries.

Vendors like Bike Rack Brewing and Yeyo’s are marking the event with signature cocktails and giveaways.

While the new rules create a new way for Northwest Arkansans to hang out, business owners hope they also see a spike in sales.

“It makes us more of a place for gathering. I think that’s going to be great mostly for the visitors for the locals that are coming here,” said Owner and Executive Chef of Yeyo’s Rafael Rios. “They don’t have to stay in one place, they can wander around a little bit and have conversations on their way to another establishment and support the local restaurants. I think we’re really grateful for that.”

Rios says he’s expecting a 15%-20% bump in sales as a result of the new rules.