ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting from Monday, June 26, sections of the outer northbound travel lane along S. 8th Street (US 71b) in Rogers will be closed to traffic between New Hope Road and Poplar Street for the installation of new sidewalks.

According to the press release, the contractor plans to begin construction at Poplar Street and will work their way south in block-to-block intervals lasting approximately two weeks per interval. The overall project is anticipated to last 4 months.

More information on the project’s goals, action items, and timelines can be found here.