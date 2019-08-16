9-1-1 calls for 4 River Valley counties directed to Crawford County

First-responders will still be dispatched to emergency calls

RIVER VALLEY (KNWA) — The 9-1-1 system for Johnson, Pope, Logan and Franklin Counties is out of service.

Service will resume tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 16. A specific time has yet to be determined.

Rick Covert with Franklin County Emergency Management said issues began at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 when an AT&T cable ruptured. He said there were also issues with Century Link components. Century Link is the internet provider.

Covert added that both companies are working diligently to get necessary parts to fix the issues.

When a person dials 9-1-1, calls are directed to the nearest dispatching center, but because the system is down, calls will be routed to Crawford County dispatchers.

“Crawford County has done an amazing job helping us,” Covert said. “They’ve gone above and beyond the call of duty helping us today.”

Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen said Crawford County Dispatchers will immediately relay information from calls to appropriate agencies via the law enforcement radio system or a data terminal.

Covert said Arkansas Crime and Information Center is a mobile data terminal and is in all first-responding vehicles.

First-responders immediately receive and respond to dispatched information. No calls have been missed and there have been no significant delays, Covert explained.

Johnson County Deputy Clerk Penney Prickett asks that those with emergencies specify street addresses during calls, as Crawford County dispatchers may not be familiar with the other counties and their landmarks.

Anyone reporting an emergency should also give the nearest intersections and landmarks, Covert said.

The 9-1-1- mapping systems still work.