FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It has been almost a month since the new 9-8-8 lifeline replaced the 1-800 line nationwide. With University of Arkansas’ classes starting Monday August 22nd, students are aware and willing to dial the three digit number in case of an emergency.

Ava Lacey, a freshman at the University of Arkansas, says she is thankful there is a number to call with everyone dealing with the daily struggles of keeping up with college.

“I’m taking 14 hours this first semester, but I’m also going to do U of A TV after class,” Lacey said. “So I’ll have sorority stuff on top of that with other classes.”

Balancing class and college life can be overwhelming at first for some first year college students. Good thing for them, Rebecca Brubaker of the Arkansas Crisis Center has them covered.

“We will be adding staff, we’re staffed 24/7 right now but we will be adding a second person on the line,” Brubaker said. “This is so we can meet the demand of these calls.”

Brubaker encourages people to reach out and call 9-8-8 whenever they’re in need.