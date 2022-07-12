ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 988 national lifeline is set to replace the 1-800 line starting this Saturday, July 16th. For Arkansas residents, the first line reached will be based in Little Rock followed by the Rogers location.

This calling system is designed to welcome an influx of callers at any time needed. Rebecca Brubaker, Executive Director of the Arkansas Crisis Center, emphasizes the importance of having a local specialist on call.

“We have six to seven call specialists on the line at one time,” Brubaker said. “Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.”

The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Intervention Center, located in Rogers, has received a significant increase in callers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were serving 296 callers a month on our hotlines,” Brubaker said. “Today, we serve 2,400 callers per month, so we’re at a 736% increase in calls to our hotline.”

If you or someone you know needs help, the Northwest Arkansas Crisis Intervention Center encourages you to reach out.