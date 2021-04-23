911 services down for AT&T wireless customers in Northwest Arkansas

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Washington County Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security acknowledged the outage on its Facebook page.

The department said the outage is preventing AT&T customers from calling 911 as well as some other numbers. The department does not have an expected repair time from AT&T, but says AT&T is aware of the issue and is trying to fix the issue.

The department provided alternative numbers to call in case of an emergency.

  • Fayetteville Police/Fire Departments — (479) 601-3545
  • Springdale Police/Fire Departments — (479) 751-4542
  • Central EMS — (479) 595-9213
  • Washington County Sheriff’s Office — 479-530-5100
  • University of Arkansas Police Department — 479-957-0519

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — AT&T wireless customers in Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale are unable to call 911, according to social media posts sent out by the cities’ fire departments.

Fayetteville Fire Department says AT&T wireless customers can report emergencies to the Fayetteville Emergency Dispatch at (479) 601-3545.

Rogers Fire Department says it is still possible to send text messages to 911.

Springdale Fire Department says it is still possible to text emergencies, or use a landline. The Springdale Communications non-emergency number is also available at (479) 751-4542.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
