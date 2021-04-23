911 services down for AT&T wireless customers in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The Washington County Department of Emergency Management & Homeland Security acknowledged the outage on its Facebook page.

The department said the outage is preventing AT&T customers from calling 911 as well as some other numbers. The department does not have an expected repair time from AT&T, but says AT&T is aware of the issue and is trying to fix the issue.

The department provided alternative numbers to call in case of an emergency.

Fayetteville Police/Fire Departments — (479) 601-3545

Springdale Police/Fire Departments — (479) 751-4542

Central EMS — (479) 595-9213

Washington County Sheriff’s Office — 479-530-5100

University of Arkansas Police Department — 479-957-0519

***ALERT***



9-1-1 service for AT&T wireless customers is down! If you are an AT&T wireless customer and need to report an EMERGENCY, call Fayetteville Emergency Dispatch directly at



(479)-601-3545



Thank you and stay safe! — FayettevilleFireDept (@FYVFIRE) April 23, 2021

Fayetteville Fire Department says AT&T wireless customers can report emergencies to the Fayetteville Emergency Dispatch at (479) 601-3545.

Rogers Fire Department says it is still possible to send text messages to 911.

Springdale Fire Department says it is still possible to text emergencies, or use a landline. The Springdale Communications non-emergency number is also available at (479) 751-4542.