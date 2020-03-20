96 deaths reported from the flu, third pediatric death in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports 10 additional people have died from the flu, with the total reaching 96 in Arkansas.

There were 10 influenza-related deaths in Arkansas reported this week including a third pediatric death for a total of 96 influenza-related deaths this season.

The CDC estimates a total of 22,000 flu deaths have occurred nationwide including 144 pediatric deaths reported this season.

Since September 29, 2019, 34,600 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 960 positive tests reported this week.

