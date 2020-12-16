975 COVID-19 doses went to Washington Regional healthcare workers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A total of 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine went to Washington Regional in Fayetteville.

Those doses were prioritized for team members with the greatest risk of exposure.

The President and CEO of Washington Regional Larry Shakelford said this is a hopeful moment for healthcare workers.

“I’m so thankful for our teammates, those frontline healthcare workers that are out there every day taking care of patients. This vaccine will give us hope,” he said.

These frontline workers will receive their vaccines during drive-through vaccination events throughout the next week.