ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The 988 mental health hotline marks its one-year anniversary today.

The hotline, which went online nationwide one year ago today, has reportedly been used five million times in the past year, with over 660,000 of those contacts being made over text.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration reports that nearly one million of those calls were from veterans.

The agency says that it plans to add Spanish text and chat services sometime this year.