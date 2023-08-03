MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Nearly $9,000 worth of stolen baby formula was seized during a traffic stop in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Wednesday.

Jonesboro police said they confiscated 430 cans of baby formula that were shoplifted from several stores and took three people into custody.

The Jonesboro Police Department posted pictures of the seizure on its Facebook page and congratulated the officers involved in the stop.

Courtesy: Jonesboro Police Department

Courtesy: Jonesboro Police Department

Police have not identified the individuals arrested but said they are facing felony charges of theft by receiving greater than $5,000, continuing criminal enterprise, and theft less than $1,000.