Washington Regional calls COVID-19 spike serious public health emergency

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional calls our recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Northwest Arkansas a serious public health emergency.

The medical system’s COO said the hospital has seen a 170% increase in the number of COVID-19 tests performed at its screening clinics.

A 156% increase in calls to the Washington Regional COVID-19 hotline and a 350% increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.