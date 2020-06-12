FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional calls our recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Northwest Arkansas a serious public health emergency.
The medical system’s COO said the hospital has seen a 170% increase in the number of COVID-19 tests performed at its screening clinics.
A 156% increase in calls to the Washington Regional COVID-19 hotline and a 350% increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- ‘They’re absolutely right.’ Governor responds to Washington Regional statement on reason for COVID-19 spike
- Washington Regional calls COVID-19 spike serious public health emergency
- Casey Opitz Goes Undrafted in 2020 MLB Draft
- Voices of Courage: A conversation on race
- Lawmakers, FBI working to track down items looted during protests