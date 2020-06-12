Washington Regional calls COVID-19 spike serious public health emergency

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington Regional calls our recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Northwest Arkansas a serious public health emergency.

The medical system’s COO said the hospital has seen a 170% increase in the number of COVID-19 tests performed at its screening clinics.

A 156% increase in calls to the Washington Regional COVID-19 hotline and a 350% increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

