A CLOSER LOOK: 2020 holiday shipping deadlines

Santa in the warehouse. Picking up Christmas gifts. Getty Images.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Sending holiday packages this year may need some extra time because of the pandemic.

Monday, December 14 is known as “Free Shipping Day.” This is when most retailers offer free shipping with no minimum purchase and guaranteed delivery by Thursday, December 24, 2020. Internet entrepreneur Luke Knowles created this “free” day in 2008.

Here is a list of shipping deadlines for 2020.

Priority shipment sign on empty letter envelope.

United States Postal Service (USPS) for a 12/25 delivery date:

United Parcel Service (UPS)

UPS® Ground (Dec. 15)

UPS 3 Day Select® (Dec. 21)

UPS 2nd Day Air® (Dec. 22)

UPS Next Day Air® (Dec. 23)

UPS Closed Christmas Day (UPS Express Critical® is available)

FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery/U.S. to the U.S.

FedEx SmartPost® (with some exceptions) (Dec. 9)

FedEx Home Delivery® (Dec. 15)

FedEx Ground®1 (Dec. 15)

FedEx Express Saver® (Dec. 21)

FedEx 3Day® Freight (Dec. 21)

FedEx 2Day®, A.M., Freight (Dec. 22)

FedEx 1Day® Freight (Dec. 23)

FedEx Extra Hours® (Dec. 23)

FedEx Standard Overnight® (Dec. 23)

FedEx Priority Overnight® (Dec. 23)

FedEx First Overnight® (Dec. 23)

FedEx SameDay® (Dec. 25)

FedEx SameDay® City Priority (Dec. 25)

FedEx SameDay® City Direct (Dec. 25)

DHL