A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas’ death penalty controversy

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — The federal government will once again execute death row inmates after nearly 20 years without federal executions, and one of those inmates brutally murdered an Arkansas family.

The Department of Justice announced on its website that Daniel Lewis Lee is one of five inmates set to be executed.

The executions were set after Attorney General William P. Barr directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to adopt a proposed addendum to the Federal Execution Protocol, which enables the federal government to resume capital punishment.

“Congress has expressly authorized the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people’s representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President,” Barr is quoted as saying on the DOJ website. “Under Administrations of both parties, the Department of Justice has sought the death penalty against the worst criminals, including these five murderers, each of whom was convicted by a jury of his peers after a full and fair proceeding. The Justice Department upholds the rule of law—and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system.”

Lee was convicted on May 4, 1999 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas on three counts of murder in aid of racketeering and was sentenced to death.

Lee was a member of a white supremacist group. He murdered a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl.

“After robbing and shooting the victims with a stun gun, Lee covered their heads with plastic bags, sealed the bags with duct tape, weighed down each victim with rocks, and threw the family of three into the Illinois bayou,” the DOJ website states.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton (R) released the following statement in support of the executions:

“Most Americans have always believed that the death penalty is a just response to the most heinous crimes. I commend the president and Attorney General Barr for reinstating the federal death penalty in order to carry out sentences imposed on five brutal murderers by juries of their peers. After many years of unnecessary delay, justice will soon be done for these criminals’ many victims, including the Mueller family of Tilly, Arkansas.”

The State of Arkansas has not executed a death row inmate since Kenneth Dewayne Williams was executed on April 27, 2017.

Williams was one of four men executed by the state within the span of eight days. The state also executed Ledell T. Lee, Jack Harold Jones Jr. and Marcel Wayne Williams between April 20, 2017, and April 27, 2017.

The state had initially set out to execute eight death row inmates in the span of 11 days, with two executions a day for four days during that 11-day period. Four executions were stayed, three by the Arkansas Supreme Court and one by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the executive order for each execution.

The state’s reasons for scrambling to execute the eight inmates drew controversy and made national headlines.

“Arkansas readily conceded that this unprecedented rush to execute was due to the state’s limited supply of midazolam, one of three drugs used in the state’s lethal-injection protocol, which was set to expire at the end of April 2017. Once litigation over the lethal injection protocol concluded, the state worked quickly to carry out as many death sentences as its remaining drug supply would allow,” the American Bar Association’s website states.

The Associated Press reported that the last of Arkansas’ lethal injection drugs expired on Jan. 31, and that legislators were expected to consider changing state law to allow them to resume executions in 2019.

Arkansas death row inmates filed a federal lawsuit over midazolam, the sedative Arkansas uses for lethal injections. The inmates claim midazolam causes torturous, excruciating death while the inmate being executed is fully conscious.

U.S. District Court Judge Kristine Baker heard final testimony and closing arguments in May. She took the matter under advisement, but has yet to issue a written ruling.

Thirty-one people have been executed in Arkansas since 1990, and 30 inmates currently sit on the state’s death row.