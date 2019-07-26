A CLOSER LOOK: Bethel Heights waste treatment has history of ADEQ noncompliance

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality first became aware of the high bacteria levels in Bethel Heights months ago.

“Initial awareness of the most recent compliance issues came as a result of a reconnaissance inspection in March,” said Donnally Davis, ADEQ communications director.

Since then, ADEQ officials ordered city officials to take immediate action to reduce Fecal Coliform Bacteria and E. coli levels in effluent flowing from the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

ADEQ officials performed water quality inspections in Bethel Heights. A letter was sent to Mayor Cynthia Black on July 16 mentioning water quality violations.

“The results of this sampling inspection revealed numerous exceedances of water quality standards and violations of the above-referenced permit and Ark. Code Ann. $$ 8-4-217(a)(2) and (3),” the letter states.

The letter also orders the city to submit an interim best management practices plan to eliminate violations by July 26.

“[The city] has until August 9 to respond to a directive to submit a Corrective Action Plan to address issues identified earlier this year,” Davis said.

Bethel Heights’ limit for Fecal Coliform Bacteria in its effluent is limited at 2,000 colonies per 100 mL. A sample taken in July states that there is greater than 2,420 colonies per 100 mL of Fecal Coliform Bacteria in the effluent.

Bethel Heights’ wastewater treatment facility has had issues dating back quite a while.

“Bethel Heights’ wastewater treatment plants have a long history of non-compliance with the State No-Discharge Permit,” an ADEQ letter sent to Black on May 6 states. “Effluent surfacing and pooling on the ground has been noted in phases 1-4 of the dripirrigation fields, as well as numerous permit limit exceedances for: Fecal Coliform, Total Suspended Solids, pH, Carbonaceous Biochemical Oxygen Demand.”

No fines for noncompliance with ADEQ standards have been assessed so far this year, Davis said.

When asked if the city would be fined if they fail to come into compliance, Davis said the following:

“DEQ is in communication with Bethel Heights and is engaged on the issues. DEQ is still gathering information to develop options for mitigation and a path forward. This is a complicated technical issue that will require deliberate thought, technical expertise, and coordination on many levels.”