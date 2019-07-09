A CLOSER LOOK: Fayetteville castle up for auction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — If you ever wanted to purchase a castle, you don’t have to move to the United Kingdom to do so.

The Dromborg Castle, located in Fayetteville on South Mountain atop a 1,400-1,500 foot elevation, is up for auction.

The 70-foot tall castle, owned by Bruce and Joan Johnson, had been listed for sale for $4.9 million, but went up for auction at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The auction lasts on Concierge Auctions until 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Katherine Hudson with Keller Williams Market Pro Realty.

“They built this castle to represent what they can do, and their love and their passion [for building],” Hudson said.

Hudson, who is also Joan Johnson’s sister, said the Johnsons were inspired to build the castle while they were in the United Kingdom.

“They went to travel in Europe and they fell in love with the Scottish castles from the 13th century,” Hudson said.

The Johnsons hired Fayetteville architect Rob Sharp to design the castle. Al Rahm, the owner of Sunshine Custom Homes, was hired to build the castle.

The castle’s foundation was poured in 2005.

It was completed in 2008.

A bird’s eye view of Dromborg Castle in Fayetteville. Photo provided by Katherine Hudson with Keller Williams Market Pro Realty.

More than 4,000 tons of rock-hewn and fitted stones make up the castle, according to the castle’s website.

“Every stone was placed by hand,” Hudson said.

Located atop South Mountain, the castle is part of a 40-acre property. It’s surrounded by red and white oak, hickory, maple and cherry trees, according to the website.

The Dromborg is 12,000 square feet with 8,800 square feet of heated interior space, medieval lighting fixtures and a 2,200 square foot great room with a 26-foot high ceiling. It also features a fourth floor observation deck to either look upon the city or scope out approaching marauders, according to Hudson.

Dromborg Castle in Fayetteville is currently being auctioned on the Concierge Auctions website. Photo provided by Katherine Hudson with Keller Williams Market Pro Realty.

“It seems like the house has been there since the beginning of time. It’s a different feeling,” Hudson said.

The Johnsons lived in the castle and used it to host philanthropic events and fundraisers, according to Hudson.

“It’s been on the market for eight years. I have a feeling they’re just downsizing,” Hudson said.