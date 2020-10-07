A CLOSER LOOK: Josh Duggar a no-show for court; loses real estate lawsuit

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Josh Duggar, formerly with TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” lost his real estate lawsuit because he missed a court date, according to Benton County court records.

The case, Carl Echols v. ALB Investments, LLC and Edward L. Lewis, involves property purchased by Echols in 2006.

ALB Investments is Duggar’s company.

Carl Echols did not record a deed but has lived on the property since 2006 while paying property taxes, according to court documents, and Echols paid $17,500 for the property to his cousin Edward L. Lewis.

Meanwhile, in 2016, Josh Duggar paid Lewis $1,000 for the property and Duggar claimed he was the rightful owner. Duggar with ALB signed the deed to purchase.

On September 30th, the court ruled that “Lewis was properly served on April 10, 2019, but has failed to answer and is in default … ALB Investments LLC failed to appear for the hearing on September 10, 2020, and is ordered to pay attorney’s fees and costs in the amount of $5,000.”

“The Court finds that Carl Echols is the fee simple owner of the property described herein and the title is quieted and confirmed in his name,” the court document states.

This case has had several delays and was scheduled to go to trial in April 2021, but that is now moot.