A CLOSER LOOK: Lawyers say abortion restrictions unconstitutional

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — A federal judge blocked three new Arkansas abortion restrictions late Tuesday night, preventing what two attorneys described as an effort to make abortions even more difficult for women to obtain.

“On behalf of my client and on behalf of the women of Arkansas, I am pleased and relieved,” said Bettina E. Brownstein, a Little Rock attorney who was one of the lawyers representing plaintiffs in Little Rock Family Planning Services v. Rutledge. “I definitely feel [the restrictions] are unconstitutional in the standards established by Roe v Wade.”

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker granted a 14-day temporary restraining order just before midnight Tuesday. Baker’s 159-page ruling blocks the state from enforcing the three new laws.

One of the three laws is a requirement that doctors who perform abortions be either board-certified or board-eligible in obstetrics and gynecology. Little Rock Family Planning Services is the only facility in the state that performs surgical abortions, and an official with that clinic said the clinic has only one physician who meets that requirement.

Baker reviewed presented evidence and determined that about 1,800 women a year — or 66% of those seeking to terminate a pregnancy in Arkansas — would be denied an abortion if the surgical clinic closed.

Brownstein said the restriction would have eventually caused Little Rock Family Planning Services to close down.

Baker also stated that the restriction provides “no discernible medical benefit” to women. Baker went on to question lawmakers’ intentions when they passed the law, referred to as Act 700.

“This, coupled with the record evidence that Arkansas has enacted more than 25 laws regulating abortion access in the state, including 12 enacted in 2019 alone, gives the court pause with respect to the purpose of Act 700,” Baker wrote.

Baker also blocked laws prohibiting doctors from performing abortions 18 weeks into pregnancy and abortions sought because the fetus has down syndrome.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released the following statement in response to the restrictions being blocked:

“The last-minute attempt by the ACLU to block Arkansas’ laws is frustrating, but not unforeseen. The action was only the initial step and I anticipate further action in the near future in our defense of these laws that protect the life of mothers and their unborn children.”

The plaintiffs moved for a preliminary injunction, which Brownstein described as a long-term preliminary proceeding that has no time limit, but is subject to appeal. A preliminary injunction would prevent the restrictions from going into effect after the 14-day restraining order lapses.

“We expect [Judge Baker] to grant the preliminary injunction before the expiration of the 14-day restraining order,” Baker said.

If Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge appeals the preliminary injunction, the case will go to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Brownstein said the Eighth Circuit will likely uphold the preliminary injunction.

If the restrictions went into the effect, getting an abortion in Arkansas would have become even more difficult than it has already become, Brownstein said.

Brownstein cited a law that did go into effect Wednesday which increases the waiting period before a woman can get an abortion from 48 hours to 72 hours.

“[A woman is now required] to get counseling, give informed consent and then go back for the procedure,” Brownstein said. “She’s supposed to wait 72 hours like she can’t make up her own mind. The state doesn’t see women as having the ability to make up their own minds. It’s incredibly insulting to women.”

The 72 hour time period is especially difficult for women since there are so few abortion clinics in the state, Brownstein said.

There are only two facilities that provide abortions in the state currently — Little Rock Family Planning Services and a Planned Parenthood clinic, also in Little Rock. There was a Planned Parenthood clinic that performed abortions in Fayetteville, but that facility is no longer performing abortions because its landlord did not renew its lease.

“There’s all sorts of obstacles. What are you going to do, drive 3 hours and pay to stay in Little Rock? Are you going to drive back 3 hours? It’s punitive,” Brownstein said.

Whit Hyman, a lawyer with King Law Group in Fort Smith, said the restrictions are unconstitutional when compared to Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which are both U.S. Supreme Court decisions that protect abortion rights.

“It’s obvious that legislatures are trying to push case law as far as they can to restrict abortions in states that have Republican-controlled legislatures,” Hyman said. “These legislative bodies are trying to get the courts to partially overturn the precedents set forth by the supreme court in Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.”

Hyman said if the abortion question returns to the U.S. Supreme Court, he does not foresee existing law being overturned. He said all the sitting Republican justices have previously stated that they would not overturn Roe v. Wade because it’s established law.

“I think realistically it’s going to take a constitutional amendment to change anything,” Hyman said.

Brownstein said lawmakers should be most concerned with protecting women.

“If politicians really cared about safety for women, they would not ban legal abortions. Women are not going to stop getting abortions, they’re going to turn to back-alley abortions where they could end up dead,” she said. “If you really want to make it safe for women, then you will allow legal, reasonably regulated abortions.”