A CLOSER LOOK: Razorback football revenue 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Razorbacks football kicks off at home Saturday afternoon, September 26, against the Georgia Bulldogs — COVID-19 permitting.
It’s no secret that football in Arkansas is a revenue generator, especially at the university level. Football ticket sales for the 2018-2019 season totaled $30,727,290, according to the NCAA Membership Financial Report for the fiscal year 2019.
That averages to more than $250,000 in ticket sales per game for last season.
Total ticket sales revenue for all men’s teams was $40,238,000, according to the report.
Media rights is a money generator for football. The NCAA reports more than $12.5 million for Razorbacks revenue was received for:
- Radio
- Television
- Internet
- Digital
- E-commerce
Expenses for football coaching staff (10) came to $4.3 million. Sports equipment, uniforms, and supplies came to $1.878 million for football. Overall, football had a total operating expense of over $43 million and generated more than $75 million, according to the NCAA report.
The Arkansas Department of Higher Education Financial Conditions Report (FY 2017-2018)
This report outlines financial conditions, and challenges, at the state’s schools of higher learning and, gives the previous year’s data. The 78-page report runs the gamut in detailing funding, revenues, and expenditures.
The report shows the University of Arkansas Fayetteville had $260 million in total expenditures in 2007-08 and nearly $418 million in 2016-17. Total revenue for UARK athletics was more than $119 million and expenditures were more than $105 million in 2016-17.
NCAA MEMBERSHIP FINANCIAL REPORT 2019