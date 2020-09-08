A CLOSER LOOK: Razorback football revenue 2019

A view from the new patio on the north end zone expansion of Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks before the start of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. A $160 million renovation and expansion of the stadium added an additional 4,800 seats and new premium seating to the north end zone. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Razorbacks football kicks off at home Saturday afternoon, September 26, against the Georgia Bulldogs — COVID-19 permitting.

It’s no secret that football in Arkansas is a revenue generator, especially at the university level. Football ticket sales for the 2018-2019 season totaled $30,727,290, according to the NCAA Membership Financial Report for the fiscal year 2019.

That averages to more than $250,000 in ticket sales per game for last season.

Total ticket sales revenue for all men’s teams was $40,238,000, according to the report.

Media rights is a money generator for football. The NCAA reports more than $12.5 million for Razorbacks revenue was received for:

Radio

Television

Internet

Digital

E-commerce

Expenses for football coaching staff (10) came to $4.3 million. Sports equipment, uniforms, and supplies came to $1.878 million for football. Overall, football had a total operating expense of over $43 million and generated more than $75 million, according to the NCAA report.

The Arkansas Department of Higher Education Financial Conditions Report (FY 2017-2018)

This report outlines financial conditions, and challenges, at the state’s schools of higher learning and, gives the previous year’s data. The 78-page report runs the gamut in detailing funding, revenues, and expenditures.

The report shows the University of Arkansas Fayetteville had $260 million in total expenditures in 2007-08 and nearly $418 million in 2016-17. Total revenue for UARK athletics was more than $119 million and expenditures were more than $105 million in 2016-17.

Athletic expenditures as a percent of the total university expenditures. The heavy yellow horizontal line represents the average for the universities. The

average athletic expenditure (excluding UAF) for 2016-17 represented only 5.3 percent of the total of the universities’ expenditures.

NCAA MEMBERSHIP FINANCIAL REPORT 2019