A CLOSER LOOK: Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg — her legacy and what’s next

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday, September 18, at her Washington, DC home. She was 87.

The court said she died from of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg is known as being the more liberal Supreme Court Judge. She was appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1993. Ginsburg was the only second woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Election Day is a bit more than 40 days away and a decision whether President Donald Trump should nominate, and the Republican-led Senate should confirm, her replacement OR if the seat stays vacant until after the election.

“At this point, we’re not sure how this process is going to end up working,” said University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Andrew Dowdle. “It has the potential to be a contested battle over the next few months. When right now, three Republican Senators have already come out to not vote in favor of filling the seat prior to the election of a new president.”

Last week, President Trump released a Supreme Court shortlist. There are three U.S. Senators (R) on the list: Arkansas’s Tom Cotton, Texas’ Ted Cruz, and Missouri’s Josh Hawley.

Currently, two of the youngest SCOTUS members are Neil Gorsuch, 53, and Brett Kavanaugh, 55. Both are President Trump appointees.

SCOTUS JUDGE GINSBURG’S LEGACY

Her legacy will not be fully understood by historians for decades to come but is every bit important to American history, such as Thurgood Marshall, is that she was a champion of equality. Ginsburg is usually discussed as a champion of women’s rights, but she was more of gender equality. She believed in equality between men and women. She was part of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), she co-founded the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU. The tragedy for me is that, unlike Thurgood, she didn’t get to see her legal wishes come to fruition and that involved the 14th Amendment, which provides that people shall be equally protected University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Janine Parry

Ginsburg had a very distinguished career. She was responsible for many of the changes that ended promoting women’s rights over the course of 1970s and 1980s, even before she was on the Supreme Court. Professor Dowdle was a Supreme Court Historical Society Fellow 2001 and met Ginsburg in DC, “she talked to us for about an hour and she was an interesting person, knowledgeable,” said Dowdle. University of Arkansas Political Science Professor Andrew Dowdle

LOCAL REACTION TO JUSTICE GINSBURG’S DEATH

