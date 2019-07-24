A CLOSER LOOK: The rules of recycling across NWA

LA CRESCENTA, CA – NOVEMBER 17: Coasters Perez holds a plastic grocery bag as she puts the groceries in her car on November 17, 2010 in La Crescenta, California. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed Prop 26, a ban on plastic grocery bags, in unincorporated areas of the county on Tuesday November 16. (Photo […]

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas’ four big cities all have recycling programs.

Each city has different options on how you can recycle and what you can recycle.

The following is a guide to recycling in Northwest Arkansas:

Fayetteville

The City of Fayetteville offers numerous recycling options.

Local residences can participate in curbside recycling. Each household is allowed two free recycling bins.

Residents are asked to separate different types of recyclables between the two bins, according to the city’s website.

One bin is intended for containers, including plastic bottles, glass bottles and jars, aluminum cans and steel cans.

The city asks that containers be emptied of all liquids and food residue before put into the recycling bin.

The other bin is intended for all paper, including cardboard, paperboard and mixed paper.

The city asks that all cardboard be flattened and either placed under the heaviest recycling bin or in a brown paper sack, and that newspapers be stacked on top of mixed papers for easy sorting by drivers. Residents can also separate newspapers and mixed papers in reusable bags, according to the city’s website.

Labels and bottle caps do not have to be removed from recyclables in Fayetteville, the website states.

Some apartment complexes in Fayetteville offer recycling through the city.

“Complexes can opt to have large outdoor recycling containers available 24/7,” the website states.

Fayetteville residents who do not live in a house or have a large recycling container at their apartment complex can take their recyclables to either the City of Fayetteville Recycling and Drop-off location at 1420 South Happy Hollow Road or the Marion Orton Recycling Center, 735 W. North St.

Springdale

Each Springdale home receives a 96 gallon bin for recyclables, said a staff member for Waste Management, which provides the bins to Springdale residents.

The Waste Management staff member said residents can place the following recyclables in their receptacles: flattened cardboard boxes, cereal and cracker boxes, mixed paper, magazines, phone books, plastic bottles, aluminum and tin steel cans. The following items are prohibited: Styrofoam, contaminated paper, glass, business paint and hazardous waste.

Springdale residents can also drop off their recyclables at the Springdale Recycling Drop Off Center, located at 1806 Lowell Road.

Rogers

The City of Rogers picks up recyclables at residences and accepts the following recyclables:

Number 1 Plastics (PET) Pop / Soda Bottles

Number 2 Plastics White (HDPE) Natural Milk or Tea Jugs

Number 2 Plastics Color (HDPE) Colored Laundry Bottles

Aluminum Cans

Cardboard

Chip Board (Cereal Boxes)

Office Paper

Magazines

Newspaper

Telephone Books

Tin Cans

The following items cannot be recycled curbside:

Batteries

Carpet

Florescent Light Bulbs

Garden Hoses

Glass*

Hazardous Waste Materials

Medical Supplies

Oil

Packaging Foam

Packaging Peanuts

Pizza Boxes

Red Plastic

Styrofoam

Wax Cardboard

Window Blinds

Glass is not accepted curbside in Rogers, but can be taken to James R. Welch Rogers Recycling Center, 2300 N. Arkansas St.

Bentonville

The City of Bentonville also provides curbside recycling pickup. Their service is a single sort program that does not require residents to sort their recyclable materials.

“You merely place the recyclables in your recycling cart and place it at the curb,” the city’s website states. “All sorting is done at the recycling center.”

Each residence is given two recycling carts to dispose recyclables in. As with other Northwest Arkansas cities, some items are acceptable and others are prohibited. All items must be emptied and thoroughly rinsed before they are recycled.

Bentonville accepts the following recyclables:

Aluminum cans, trays, and Foil (Trays and foil must be cleaned)

Brown Paper Bags (Kraft)

Cardboard

Carrier Stock (soda carrying cases)

Chipboard (cereal box)

HDPE Detergent and Fabric Softener – Number 2

HDPE Milk and Juice Jugs – Number 2

Junk Mail and Envelopes (no plastic cards, stick on labels, or unused stamps)

Newspaper, (remove plastic sleeves)

Office, computer, and notebook paper, school and gift wrap – no metal clips, spirals, binders, or ribbon

Paperback Books

Plastic Beverage Bottles – PET Soda, water, and flavored beverage bottles (Number 1)

The following items are not considered recyclable and therefore not accepted:

Expanded foam or clear polystyrene

Hazardous Chemicals

Herbicide

Insecticide

Motor Oil

Plastic Film (sheets, tarps, or wrap)

Plastic bags

Styrofoam

Glass

Although glass is not accepted curbside in Bentonville, glass may be taken to the Bentonville Compost Facility, located at 2000 NW A St.