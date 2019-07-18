A CLOSER LOOK: UAPD busy responding to reported crimes during summer term

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department is plenty busy investigating reported crimes during the summer, but summer crimes are less than those reported in the fall and spring.

University police launched an investigation into a rape reported last Thursday. The person who reported the alleged rape said it happened at the Founders Halls dormitory sometime between 1:40-2 a.m.

So far this is the only rape reported on campus this summer, according to a log of all crimes reported on University of Arkansas property.

A sexual assault was reported to university police on May 30.

“These things can happen at any time,” said Capt. Gary Crain. “Fortunately, it’s rare that we get these types of cases.”

Crain provided KNWA logs of crimes reported on all property either owned or controlled by the university. The logs pertain to all crimes reported and warrant arrests made this past spring and fall semesters and last summer.

The following are the numbers of crimes reported on university property over the past year. The numbers include warrant arrests:

307 during spring semester 2019

353 during fall semester 2018

235 during summer term 2018

132 so far this summer term

The 132 crimes reported so far this summer pertains to dates between May 12 and July 16. Last summer, 130 crimes were reported between those same dates.

A wide array of crimes are reported on university property, including various forms of theft, battery, fraud and drug use, according to the logs.

The logs show that there were two alleged rapes and two alleged sexual assaults reported in the fall semester. One alleged rape was reported in the spring semester. Two alleged rapes were reported last summer.

Crime suspects include motorists stopped while driving on campus streets.

“I’ve noticed most of the arrests have been of non-affiliated people, people just passing through campus,” said Steve Voorhies, the University of Arkansas’ public information officer.

The number of students on campus significantly drops during the summer, according to Voorhies.

Voorhies said the university had 27,778 students during this past fall semester. This summer there are only 8,709 students.

There are usually four or five university police officers on duty at any given time except for reasons of illness or other unexpected situations, Crain said.

“Officers do the same duties in the summer as they do other times of year,” Crain said. “Officers are involved in crime prevention programs, presentations and community-policing activities throughout the year.”