A CLOSER LOOK: 100 nursing home deaths in a week, COVID-19 related

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — There are a total of 400 nursing home deaths in Arkansas according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s September 11 report.

The ADH reported 300 total deaths in September 4.

NURSING HOME DEATHS SINCE SEPT. 4 (APPROX.)

Allay Health N&R, Little Rock = 3

Arbor Oaks H&R, Malvern = 2 (total of 4)

Beebe Retirement Center, Beebe = 4 (total of 5)

Briarwood NH, Little Rock = 2 (total of 7)

Cottage Lane H&R, Little Rock = 1 (total of 2)

Courtyard R&H Center, El Dorado = 7

Covington Court H&R, Fort Smith = 1

Dermott City NH, Dermott = 2 (total of 4)

Fayetteville H&R, Fayetteville = 2 (total of 4)

Gosnell Therapy & Living Center, Blytheville = 10

Harris Healthcare, Osceola = 1 (total of 2)

Heritage Living Center, Conway = 1

Hot Springs N&R-A Waters Community, Hot Springs = 12 (from 9/4 rpt)

Lake Village Rehab & Care Center, Lake Village = 2

Legacy Heights N&R, Russellville = 4

Little River N&R, Ashdown = 5

Lonoke H&R, Lonoke = 3

Randolph County NH, Pocahontas = 1 (total of 15)

Robinson N&R, N Little Rock = 4

Siloam Healthcare, Siloam Springs = 1

Silver Oaks H&R, Camden = 1

The Greenhouse Cottages of Southern Hills, Rison = 1

The Maples at Har-Ber Meadows, Springdale 1 (total of 2)

The Springs of Batesville, Batesville = 1

The Villages of General Baptist health Care ALF, Pine Bluff = 1

The Villages of General Baptist West, Pine Bluff = 2 (total of 5)

The Villages at Valley Ranch, Little Rock = 1

The Waters of Fort Smith, Fort Smith = 1 (total of 2)

The Waters of Mountain View, Mountain View = 1

The Waters of N Little Rock, N Little Rock = 1

The Waters of Rogers, Rogers = 3

Van Buren H&R, Van Buren = 2

Walnut Ridge N&R, Walnut Ridge = 8

W. Memphis H&R, W. Memphis = 2

Willow Bend Healthcare & Rehab., Marion = 6

Eighteen of the deaths are from The Waters of: Fort Smith (1), Hot Springs (12), Mountain View (1), N. Little Rock (1), Rogers (3).

Randolph County Nursing Home is in the city of Pocahontas. County-wide there are 18 COVID deaths, and 15 are from the nursing homes, according to ADH.

Randolph County. Approx. population 18,000.

Mississippi County has a total of 35 deaths and 10 are from Blytheville’s Gosnell Therapy and Living Center, according to the ADH.

Mississippi County. Approx. population 46,500.

In White County of the 14 COVID-19 related deaths, Beebe Retirement Center accounts for five. It’s one of two nursing homes with a small cluster of deaths reported in the second week of September, according to Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero.

White County. Approx. population 77,076

The other nursing home COVID cluster is in Union County. The Courtyard Rehabilitation & Health Center, in El Dorado, has seven deaths, according to the ADH report from September 11, the county has a total of 25 deaths.

Union County. Approx. population 42,000.

