A CLOSER LOOK: 1,285 COVID-19 nursing home deaths

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Nursing home deaths increased by 50 in five days, for a cumulative total of 1,285, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) December 14th report.

To note, some of these deaths may have been delayed reporting by ADH.

NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 12/14

Chapel Woods Health & Rehab., Bradley County: 1 death

Conway Healthcare & Rehab., Faulkner County: 2 deaths (5 total)

Courtyard Gardens Health & Rehab., Ctr., Clark County: 2 deaths (3 total)

Craighead Nursing Center, Craighead County: 1 death (8 total)

Dardanelle Nursing & Rehab Ctr., Yell County: 1 death (4 total)

Encore Healthcare & Rehab. at West Little Rock, Pulaski County: 3 deaths (4 total)

Good Shepherd Community, Pulaski County: 15 deaths (16 total)

Greenbrier Nursing & Rehab. Ctr., Faulkner County: 2 deaths

Heather Manor Rehab., Hempstead County: 1 death

Jamestown Nursing & Rehab., Benton County: 5 deaths (19 total)

Peachtree Assisted Living, Polk County: 1 death

Quapaw Care & Rehab., Ctr.: 1 death (10 total)

Randolph County Nursing Home, Randolph County: 1 death (28 total)

St. Michael’s Place, Jackson County: 2 deaths

The Greenhouse Cottages of Wentworth Place, Columbia County: 3 deaths (9 total)

The Springs of Jonesboro, Craighead County: 2 deaths (19 total)

The Waters of Newport, Jackson County: 3 deaths (11 total)

Twin Rivers Health & Rehab. Ctr., Clark County: 1 death (7 total)

Westwood Health & Rehab., Benton County: 3 deaths (6 total)

ADH lists a total of six nursing home employees who have died from the virus, however, five are listed on the Dec. 14th report. Those locations are Barrow Creek Health & Rehab., Little Rock; Dardanelle Nursing & Rehab. Center; Encore Healthcare & Rehab. in Malvern; Little River Nursing & Rehab., in Ashdown; Lonoke Health & Rehab., in Lonoke.

Overall, Arkansas is seeing its highest number of deaths related to COVID-19 this month — 610 as of Thursday, December 17. Wednesday had the highest total with 58, according to ADH. At this rate, data shows Arkansas could see more than 1,100 deaths for the month.