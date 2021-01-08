A CLOSER LOOK: 1,603 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Nursing home deaths in Arkansas increased by 102 from December 28, 2020, to January 4, 2021, for a total of 1,603, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Nearly 50% of Arkansas counties had nursing homes with COVID-19-related deaths. Cleburne County had the most at 10, however, this number may have been duplicated from earlier in the pandemic, KNWA/FOX24 is trying to confirm. Counties with six or more cases were Washington and Crawford. Seven counties reported five nursing home deaths: Benton, Pulaski, White, Grant, Jackson, Drew, and Poinsett.

Also, nursing home deaths make up 48% of the state’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases, per ADH data.

NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 1/4/2021

Advanced Health Rehab., Union County: 2 deaths (3 total)

Amberwood Health & Rehab., Saline County: 2 deaths (14 total)

Arkansas Nursing Rehab., Miller County: 1 death (2 total)

Ashton Place Health & Rehab., Sebastian County: 1 death (10 total)

Belvedere Nursing & Rehab., Benton County: 2 deaths (5 total)

Butterfield Trail Village-Nursing Home, Washington County: 3 deaths (8 total)

Cave City Nursing Home, Sharp County: 2 deaths ( 11 total)

Chapel Woods Health & Rehab., Bradley County: 4 deaths (15 total)

Courtyard Gardens Health & Rehab. Ctr., Clark County: 1 death (4 total)

Craighead Nursing Center, Craighead County: 3 deaths ( 15 total)

Crawford Healthcare & Rehab. Ctr., Crawford County: 2 deaths (9 total)

Glenwood Health & Rehab., Pike County: 1 death

Greystone Nursing & Rehab., Lonoke County: 1 death

Hickory Heights Health & Rehab., Pulaski County: 4 deaths (11 total)

Hillcrest Care & Rehab.-Prescott, Nevada County: 1 death (4 total)

Hiram Shaddox Health & Rehab., Boone County: 1 death 3 total)

Jamestown Nursing & Rehab., Benton County: 1 death (24 total)

Johnson County Health & Rehab.-Clarksville, Johnson County: 3 deaths (4 total)

Little River Nursing & Rehab., Little River County: 1 death (18 total)

Morningside of Fayetteville, Washington County: 1 death

Oakdale Nursing Facility, White County: 3 deaths (5 total)

Prairie Grove Health & Rehab., Washington County: 2 deaths

Promenade Health & Rehab., Benton County: 2 deaths (3 total)

Randolph County Nursing Home, Randolph County: 4 deaths (34 total)

Rich Mountain Nursing & Rehab. Ctr., Polk County: 1 death (29 total)

River Chase Rehab. & Care Center, Conway County: 3 deaths (5 total)

Sheridan Healthcare & Rehab. Ctr., Grant County: 5 deaths (6 total)

Somerset Senior Living at McGehee, Desha County: 1 death

Somerset Sr. Living at Mount Vista/Mount Vista R&H Ctr., Boone County: 1 death (14 total)

Somerset Sr. Living at Pine Hills, Ouachita County: 2 deaths (9 total)

Somerset Senior Living at Seven Springs, Cleburne County: 10 deaths

St. Michael’s Place, Jackson County: 3 deaths (6 total)

Superior Health & Rehab., Faulkner County: 1 death

The Greenhouse Cottages of Belle Meade, Greene County: 2 deaths (4 total)

The Lakes at Maumelle H&R, Pulaski County: 1 death (14 total)

The Springs of Searcy/Searcy Healthcare, White County: 2 deaths

The Waters of Newport, Jackson County: 2 deaths (13 total)

The Woods of Monticello Health & Rehab. Ctr., Drew County: 5 deaths (9 total)

Three Rivers Healthcare & Rehab., Poinsett County: 5 deaths (12 total)

Twin Rivers Health & Rehab., Clark County: 1 death (8 total)

Valley Springs Rehab. & Health Ctr., Crawford County: 2 deaths (4 total)

Village on the Park-Rogers, Benton County: 1 death (3 total)

Waldron Nursing Center, Scott County: 4 deaths (10 total)

White River Health Care, Izard County: 2 deaths

Willow Bend Healthcare & Rehab., Crittenden County: 3 deaths (14 total)

Wood-Lawn Heights, Independence County: 2 deaths (6 total)

Woodruff County Health Center, Woodruff County: 1 death

Note: A total of 108 expired residents are listed here, and ADH reports a total of 102.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. José Romero said the state is seeing “a surge on top of a surge.” He said this current trend — increased cases — can be slowed down, but not stopped.