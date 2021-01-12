A CLOSER LOOK: 1,651 nursing home deaths related to COVID-19

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In Arkansas, 1,651 of the state’s elderly who are in long-term care facilities have died from COVID-19, or from complications brought on by the virus, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s (ADH) report the week of January 12.

NEW NURSING HOME DEATHS 1/12/2021

Chapel Woods Health & Rehab., Bradley County: 2 deaths (17 total)

Courtyard Gardens Health & Rehab. Ctr., Clark County: 1 death (5 total)

Crestpark of Marianna, Lee County: 1 death (7 total)

Fianna Hills Nursing & Rehab., Ctr., Sebastian County: 1 death

Gosnell Health & Rehab., Mississippi County: 1 death (11 total)

Greene Acres Nursing Home, Greene County: 1 death (8 total)

Hillcrest Home, Boone County: 2 deaths (3 total)

Johnson County Health & Rehab.-Clarksville, Johnson County: 1 death (5 total)

Lake Village Rehab. & Care Ctr., Chicot County: <2> decrease (2 total)

Montgomery County Nursing Home, Montgomery County: 1 death (7 total)

North Hills Life Care & Rehab., Washington County: 1 death (9 total)

Ozark Nursing Home, Franklin County: 6 deaths

Peachtree Assisted Living-Mena, Polk County: 5 deaths

Primrose Retirement Community of Rogers, Benton County: 2 deaths (3 total)

Promenade Health & Rehab., Benton County: 4 deaths (7 total)

Rector Nursing & Rehab., Clay County: 1 death (8 total)

Sheridan Healthcare & Rehab. Ctr., Grant County: 5 deaths (11 total)

Somerset Senior Living at Canyon Springs, Garland County: 2 deaths (3 total)

Somerset Senior Living at Seven Springs, Cleburne County: 3 deaths (13 total)

St. Michael’s Place, Jackson County: 1 death (7 total)

The Village at Valley Ranch, Pulaski County: 3 deaths (12 total)

West Shores Assisted Living-ALF, Garland County: 1 death

White River Healthcare, Izard County: 1 death (3 total)

Wood-Lawn Heights, Independence County: 5 deaths (11 total)

Total of 49 deaths listed; ADH reports 48 deaths

As of Tuesday, January 12, the state has nearly 26,000 active cases and a death toll of more than 4,000, according to the ADH.

The state will begin vaccinating ages 70 and older by next week, January 18, as well as staff members of K-12 schools, universities, and daycares, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced during the weekly COVID-19 briefing.

